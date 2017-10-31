VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Medley on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

On today's THE VIEW, Tony Award winner Christine Borle and the cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed a medley of songs, including "The Candy Man." As a Halloween treat, the entire studio audience received tickets to the new Broadway musical! Check out the appearance below.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle(Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town)

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

