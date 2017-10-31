CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Medley on THE VIEW

Oct. 31, 2017  

On today's THE VIEW, Tony Award winner Christine Borle and the cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed a medley of songs, including "The Candy Man." As a Halloween treat, the entire studio audience received tickets to the new Broadway musical! Check out the appearance below.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle(Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town)

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Medley on THE VIEW
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Donald Trump Tweets His Feelings on Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • Michael Moore Responds to Trump's Criticism of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • Karen Olivo to Star in FUN HOME for Forward Theater Company
  • Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Advance at Age 14; Spacey Responds
  • COME FROM AWAY, WAITRESS Casts to Perform on THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE on CBS
  • Photo Flash: Good Golly, Two DOLLYs! Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters Have Some Hulaween Fun!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com