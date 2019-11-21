VIDEO: Choreographer Chanel DaSilva Discusses the Choreography of MOBY-DICK at A.R.T.

Click Here for More Articles on MOBY DICK

Moby-Dick is coming soon to American Repertory Theater.

Choreographer Chanel DaSilva shares the how the choreography of Moby-Dick comes to life in an all new video. Watch below!

Moby-Dick begins previews on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It opens Wednesday, December 11, and plays through Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.

Music, Lyrics, Book, and Orchestrations by Dave Malloy

Based on Moby-Dick by Herman Melville

Music Direction and Supervision by Or Matias

Choreography by Chanel DaSilva

Developed with and Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Scenic Design by Mimi Lien

Costume Design by Brenda Abbandandolo

Lighting Design by Bradley King

Sound Design by Hidenori Nakajo

Puppet Direction by Eric F. Avery

Casting by Stweart/Whitley

Featuring Eric Berryman, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Manik Choksi, Andrew Cristi, Ashkon Davaran, Anna Ishida, Matt Kizer, J.D. Mollison, Tom Nelis, Morgan Siobhan Green, Dawn L. Troupe, and Kalyn West.





