VIDEO: Chloé Arnold, Maud Arnold and Judith Hill Pay Tribute to Irving Berlin's TOP HAT With 'Cheek to Cheek'

Today Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in coordination with CLI Studios, released the third and final video in their series celebrating the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin's 1935 musical film TOP HAT, starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

This video features a modern rendition of "Cheek to Cheek" performed and arranged by Judith Hill, as well as brand new choreography from Emmy-nominated Choreographer Chloé Arnold, which she performs alongside Maud Arnold, both of Syncopated Ladies, onsite in Los Angeles.

"The classic songs of Irving Berlin along with many other greats were such a big part of my inspiration as a kid growing up," said Judith Hill. "I remember singing along with both Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald in their magical rendition of 'Cheek to Cheek.' I believe it is very important to celebrate and keep this music alive. I hope this project will inspire people to reach back into the archives and rediscover all of the magic that came from that era."

Concord Theatricals is also announcing the release of a new EP, Irving Berlin Reimagined: Top Hat, that features the contemporary covers of the three songs included in the series. This new EP, released by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, will be available on October 30, 2020.

The track list for Irving Berlin Reimagined: Top Hat is as follows:

"No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)" - Performed by Molly Moore

"Isn't This A Lovely Day (To Be Caught In The Rain)?" - Performed by The Powder Room

"Cheek to Cheek" - Performed by Judith Hill

This campaign invites a new generation to fall in love with Irving Berlin's timeless songs. The first video in this series featured a modern take on "Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught in the Rain)?" and the second video featured a contemporary take on "No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)." All of the videos in this series can be viewed HERE.

Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and directed by Mark Sandrich, Top Hat tells the story of Jerry Travers (Fred Astaire), an American musical revue star. While staying in a London hotel, Jerry accidentally wakes up fashion model Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers) by dancing in the hotel room above hers. Upon meeting her, Jerry instantly falls in love. His attempts to woo Dale receive an inexplicably haughty response, however, but that's because she's mistaken him for her best friend's husband.

Top Hat premiered on August 29, 1935 and features several of Berlin's most famous songs, including "Cheek to Cheek," "No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)," "Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught in the Rain)?" and "Top Hat, White Tie and Tails." The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song for "Cheek to Cheek." In 1990, Top Hat was inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

