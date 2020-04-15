Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of the Song 'Julie' From OSCAR AT THE CROWN
Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future.
OSCAR at The Crown is an immersive nightclub musical detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant characters.
Check out the song "JULIE" from Oscar at The Crown below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes nex... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes nex... (read more)