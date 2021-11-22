VIDEO: Celina Smith Rehearses 'Tomorrow' in New ANNIE LIVE! Video

A new video of Celina Smith singing "Tomorrow" in rehearsals for Annie LIVE! has been released!

Watch Smith sing the song, discuss her interpretation of Annie, and the timelessness of the musical with Taraji P. Henson in the new video below!

Scheduled to air on December 2, the new live musical will also feature Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Andrea McCardle as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Alan Toy as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt..

"Annie Live!" will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.