VIDEO: Celebrate THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Birthday with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!
Get ready, phans!
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week for the birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of The Opera. Starring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser! The stream will air at 2pm ET and will be available for 48 hours.
Buy and Keep The Full Show Here: http://tiny.cc/7ui5lz US: http://tiny.cc/d2i9mz
From Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011): In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendor of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.
