VIDEO: Celebrate Rebecca Luker with Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Celebrating Becca: A Tribute to Rebecca Luker with Danny Burstein, Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti and Sally Wilfert.

a??Luker sadly passed away from ALS in December. She made her Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988. Luker received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Marian Paroo in The Music Man. She also received a Tony nomination for her role as Magnolia in Showboat, as well as an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Maria in The Sound of Music, and a Drama Desk Nomination for Lily in The Secret Garden. Her other Broadway roles included Helen in Fun Home, the Fairy Godmother, Marie, in Cinderella, Winifred in Mary Poppins, and Claudia Nardi in Nine.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

