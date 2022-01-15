VIDEO: Cecily Strong Talks THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Cecily Strong joined The Tonight Show to discuss playing 11 characters in the play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, working with Jane Wagner and Lily Tomlin and her parents watching her SNL audition.

Watch below!

The Shed is presenting a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) stages the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut.

Performances began on December 21, 2021 and the show officially opened on January 11, 2022 at the Shed's intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater (545 West 30th Street). This is a limited run through February 6, 2022.

This award winning, timely one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.