Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO World Premiere Musical Performs 'Building Momentum'

How to Dance in Ohio is a new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva's Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Desmond Edwards, Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, and Ashley Wool perform "Building Momentum" from the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, premiering at Syracuse Stage September 21 - October 9, 2022.

Watch below!

How to Dance in Ohio is a new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva's Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name. With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her), How to Dance in Ohio is scheduled as the 2022/2023 season opener at Syracuse Stage.

How to Dance in Ohio's fourteen-member cast includes Tony Award-winning RENT star Wilson Jermaine Heredia (he/him), Broadway veterans, and seven autistic actors. Heredia leads the cast as Dr. Emilio Amigo, alongside Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Teresa, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L. Encinias (he/him; Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!) as Kurt, Desmond Edwards (he/him) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Nick Gaswirth (he/him; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) as Michael, Gaelen Gilliland (she/her; SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Legally Blonde) as Amy, Madison Kopec (she/her) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!) as Ashley Amigo, Imani Russell (they/them) as Melissa, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.

How to Dance in Ohio is a heart-filled new musical that explores what it means to belong, the courage it takes to put yourself out in the world, and the universal need to connect. Based on Shiva's award-winning documentary, produced by HBO in 2015, the musical follows the challenges and exhilarations faced by a group of seven autistic young adults at a counseling center in Columbus, Ohio. With the support of clinical psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo, the center arranges a spring formal dance, and encourages them as they encounter love, fear, stress, excitement, and hope, along the path to human connection.

Through a dedication to authentic autistic representation, the musical's creators adhere closely to the documentary's narrative and spirit, offering a visible platform for autistic actors in a way that has never happened before in a new musical, both on and off the stage. Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (she/her) serves as the production's ASD Creative Consultant with Becky Leifman (she/her) as the Director of Community Engagement. Music direction is by Lily Ling (she/her) with music supervision by Matt Gallagher (he/him). The full creative team will be announced at a later date.

The musical was originally developed with the legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project. The production has received support from the Prince Fellowship and The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle. Gilliland, Holtzman, Leifman, and Lopez are alumni of Syracuse University.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Mozart's IDOMENEO Returns to the Metropolitan Opera This MonthMozart's IDOMENEO Returns to the Metropolitan Opera This Month
September 19, 2022

Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece, Idomeneo, will return to the Met stage for six performances September 28–October 20. 
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET at 59E59 TheatersFull Cast and Creative Team Announced for I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET at 59E59 Theaters
September 19, 2022

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project have announced casting for I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet by Andrew Rincón (That Rhythm in the Blood) and directed by Jesse Jou (Bruise & Thorn).
Cast Announced for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography LabCast Announced for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab
September 19, 2022

The 9th season of New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab will continue on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 7PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City.
Artemisia Theatre to Present World Premiere of TITLE X, About the Struggle for Abortion Rights in AmericaArtemisia Theatre to Present World Premiere of TITLE X, About the Struggle for Abortion Rights in America
September 19, 2022

Artemisia Theatre will present the world premiere of Title X, a searing and powerful play about the the struggle for abortion rights in America, November 25 - December 18, 2022 at Theater Wit.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON in OctoberFleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON in October
September 19, 2022

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has announced casting for its Chicago premiere production of AMERICAN SON, by Christopher Demos-Brown. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze will direct the drama, which will run October 29 - November 13, 2022.