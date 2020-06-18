VIDEO: Caroline Bowman and LIMTF Virtual Chorus Perform 'Give It A Voice'
Long Island Musical Theatre Festival's spring fundraising event was cancelled, and in its place they have recorded Adam Gwon's song "Give It A Voice," which was originally composed for Audra McDonald on her induction into the Lincoln Center Hall of Fame. The video features Caroline Bowman as their Broadway guest vocalist, a 13 piece orchestra, their staff, and two dozen of their students, including last year's Jimmy Award winner, Ekele Ukegbu.
Watch below!
For more information visit: http://limtf.org/
