VIDEO: Caroline Bowman and LIMTF Virtual Chorus Perform 'Give It A Voice'

BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... ( read more Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... ( read more As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... ( read more Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... ( read more Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... ( read more According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... ( read more