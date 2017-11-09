VIDEO: Carol Burnett Talks Iconic Variety Series 'We Did It Like a Broadway Show'

Carol Burnett stopped by this week's HARRY to talk to host HARRY Connick Jr. about her long running sketch comedy show and reveals the real reason why she ended it. Says the legendary comedian, "We'd rehearsed it just like you do summer stock... we did it like a Broadway show." Watch the clip below!

CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Filming on Stage 33 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the show's original soundstage, Burnett will reminisce about her favorite sketches, Q&As with the studio audience, guest stars, her memorable wardrobe and bloopers, as well as the tremendous effect the show continues to have on television today as a true pioneer of sketch comedy. The special will also feature original cast members Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, costume designer Bob Mackie, as well as other comedians, comic actors and friends, including Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, HARRY Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, among others, who will join Burnett to discuss how the revolutionary series paved the way for them and impacted their careers.

