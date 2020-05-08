VIDEO: Carmen Cusack Introduces Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities' BRIGHT STAR Tribute
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities today debuted a new video featuring the cast from their production of Bright Star, which was produced in the fall of 2019. Members of the cast came together from their homes to perform "Sun is Gonna Shine," a touching song from the musical that speaks of hope and optimism in the face of despair. With music and lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, this number was chosen for its pure emotional resonance. To assist in spreading this message, Carmen Cusack, who originated the lead role of Alice Murphy in the Broadway production of Bright Star, agreed to record a brief greeting to introduce the song.
Watch the video below!
"I think it will hit home with a lot of people," says Rod A. Lansberry, Producing Artistic Director of Musical Theatre and the director of Bright Star. "It's just what we all needed."
