VIDEO: CHICAGO Cast Members Perform 'All That Jazz' Choreography

Cast members from Chicago on Broadway got together virtually for a performance of All That Jazz.

The video, titled "Lysol That Jazz" was posted to cast member Jessica Ernest's YouTube channel.

"Two months without Broadway can't keep the company of "Chicago" the musical on Broadway from dancing this iconic Fosse choreography together," the video's description reads.

Watch the video below!





