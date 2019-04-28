VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Discusses the Relevance of NETWORK in Today's News Cycle

Network, starring Bryan Cranston, is bringing the world of TV news to Broadway. CBS Sunday Morning recently aired a feature on the show, in which Cranston discussed how this show holds up in the face of the modern news cycle.

If someone wants to express anger in today's modern society, Cranston says, "They'll put it in a tweet. That'll get ya!"

"But there is also, I think, a sense of privacy, that they think, I'm just gonna put it in a tweet," he said. "I don't have to tell the person directly. I'm gonna let this device send the message."

Of course, the current king of Twitter, President Trump, came into question.

"You know, President Trump is a brilliant mastermind in that regard," Cranston said. "He knows how to get in, stimulate - one way or the other - either pro or con. But he knows how to manipulate and stimulate and work that, and massage the energy of what that is."

Network is led by Bryan Cranston, with Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises), and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe). They are joined by Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney(All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.





