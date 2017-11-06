VIDEO: Broadway Salutes Hal Prince at the Dramatists Guild Foundation- Watch Live at 8pm!

Tonight at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation will honor patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey.

Throughout the evening writers will introduce ' their lucky stars' to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Writers featured in this special evening include Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert and Marsha Norman. Stars performing include Norm Lewis, Shoshana Bean, John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey and Alex Newell, among other surprises. John Mulaney will serve as host with a special appearance from Carol Burnett.

You can watch the whole celebration live at 8pm!

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American Theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing education and aid across the country. The annual gala is a celebration of great writers and the stars whose careers have flourished thanks in part to their work, as well as the supporters who make DGF's work possible.

Dramatists Guild Foundation programs are designed to meet writers where they are, and help bridge them to their full potential. Programs include the DGF Fellows which nurtures ten emerging writers as they develop full - length plays and musicals; traveling Masters which brings award-winning writers into communities across the nation for free events and master classes on writing.; Emergency Grants provide financial aid to writers in serious need, and are available to playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters at all stages of their careers; the Legacy Project docuseries which brings America's most exciting and esteemed writers together in conversation and preserves their insights for future generation; and, DGF's newest and most in-demand program, the Music Hall which is a luxurious space, complete with piano, music stands, A/V equipment, and much more, available for any writer to reserve as a rehearsal or workroom free of charge.

For more information on Dramatists Guild Foundation please visit www.dgf.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles