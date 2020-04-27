VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon and Nikki M. James Star in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Tony-winner Nikki M. James and Tony-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon in their production of House of Flowers in 2003!

Watch the video below!





