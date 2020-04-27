Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon and Nikki M. James Star in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Tony-winner Nikki M. James and Tony-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon in their production of House of Flowers in 2003!
Watch the video below!
?: @BrandonVDixon & @nikkimjames "House of Flowers"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 27, 2020
Encores! House of Flowers 2003 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/71PLu67QpG
