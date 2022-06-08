VIDEO: Billy Porter, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and More Debut 'It Had to Be You' to Raise Awareness About Canines With Cancer

While there have been great strides made to help humans with cancer, what about our favorite furry friends?

Currently there is no published state-by-state registry in the U.S. documenting canine cancer, while there are multiple regional European registries that exist and serve to inform both the veterinary and human oncology communities.

To raise awareness about canines with cancer, Billy Porter, and Broadway stars from "Jersey Boys," "Hamilton," and "Funny Girl" rallied with their dogs to film "It Had to be You" for Take C.H.A.R.G.E (Canine Health and ReGistry Exchange). The first U.S. Canine Cancer Registry and Cancer Care Index intended to provide important canine cancer incidence and prevalence data to help guide diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Check out the video below!