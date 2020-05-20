VIDEO: Billy Crystal Tells Jokes for Senior Citizen COVID Hotline

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden connects with a Canadian school teacher whose class has organized a hotline for senior citizens to call and listen to jokes. Billy Crystal pops in to the chat to record a few jokes of his own.

Watch below!

The number for the Ever After School project is 1-877-JOY-4ALL.

Crystal gained prominence in the 1970s for playing Jodie Dallas on the ABC sitcom Soap and became a Hollywood film star during the late 1980s and 1990s, appearing in the critical and box office successes When Harry Met Sally... (1989), City Slickers (1991), and Analyze This (1999) and providing THE VOICE of Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc. franchise.

Crystal won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event for 700 Sundays, a two-act, one-man play, which he conceived and wrote about his parents and his childhood growing up on Long Island. He toured throughout the US with the show in 2006 and then Australia in 2007.

Following the initial success of the play, Crystal wrote the book 700 Sundays for Warner Books, which was published on October 31, 2005. In conjunction with the book and the play that also paid tribute to his uncle, Milt Gabler, Crystal produced two CD compilations: Billy Crystal Presents: The Milt Gabler Story, which featured his uncle's most influential recordings from Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" to "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley & His Comets; and Billy Remembers Billie featuring Crystal's favorite Holiday recordings. In the fall of 2013, he brought the show back to Broadway for a two-month run at the Imperial Theatre. HBO filmed the January 3-4, 2014 performances for a special, which debuted on their network on April 19, 2014.

Related Articles