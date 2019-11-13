VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Getting Cast in Richard Linklater's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Ben Platt was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. During the interview, Platt talks about getting cast in Richard Linklater's adaptation of "Merrily We Roll Along" which will be filmed over the next 18 years.

Watch below!

The film is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's musical, which was based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The play takes place over the course of 20 years. Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, a talented Broadway composer who abandons his theater career in New York and all his friends in order to produce movies in Los Angeles. Like the play, the musical begins at the height of his Hollywood fame and moves backwards in time, showing snapshots of the most important moments in Frank's life that shaped the man he is today.

Platt will play Charley Kringas, while Feldstein will portray theatre critic Mary Flynn. Blake Jenner will play Frank Shepard.

The film is being shot in reverse chronological order, as the play and musical end when the characters are in their mid-20s and just embarking on their entertainment careers.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You