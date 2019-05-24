VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Being One Away From an EGOT, Performs 'Grow As We Go'

Ben Platt was a guest on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about his new album 'Sing to Me Instead.' During the interview, Platt talks about winning an Emmy, Grammy and Tony and what his plan to win an Oscar. He also talks about meeting Beyoncé and Hillary Clinton at Dear Evan Hansen and the inspiration behind his new album. Later, Platt performs 'Grow As We Go' from the album!

Watch the interview and performance below!

The winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt is one of today's most extraordinary talents. Sing to Me Instead sees him making a remarkable arrival as recording artist and songwriter, co-writing all of the album's songs. Tracks like "Bad Habit" and "Ease My Mind" reveal a striking, deeply emotive amalgam of classic popcraft with sweeping vocals and Platt's own undeniable charm and versatility.

Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere September 27 on Netflix. He most recently starred in "Run This Town" - which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and the upcoming film "Broken Diamonds."





