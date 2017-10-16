VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Finishing the Hat' & More Fun at 54 Below

Tony Award winners Ben Platt and Broadway friends relived their terrible performances in the 5th annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 15th. Amongst the highlights, Platt performed 'Finishing the Hat' from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. As the night finished up, Brandon Uranowitz and Platt 'fed' auction winners (including Richard Jay-Alexander) as they raised funds for The Performing Arts Project. Video below!

Susan Blackwell hosted Let Me Try That Again: Take 5, an evening of fabulous performers sharing their most embarrassing moments onstage and then redeeming themselves by recreating that moment.

Let Me Try That Again: Take 5 is an annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project: a not-for-profit organization that provides vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers. The Performing Arts Project offers dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming, the cornerstone of which are their summer intensives. Funds raised during this benefit will go directly towards scholarships and student programming.

Related Articles