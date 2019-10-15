VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'

The Kelly Clarkson Show has shared a preview of Kelly Clarkson and Ben Platt singing an original rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love." The full performance will air on Tuesday's episode of THE TALK show!

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt also recently released a solo album called "Sing To Me Instead" and currently stars on The Politician on Netflix.





