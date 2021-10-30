Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of RENT at The Signature Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances are scheduled to begin next week.

Oct. 30, 2021  

The Signature Theatre is gearing up to open its doors to the public for the first time in over a year. In their latest episode of the Signature Show, the cast & crew of the Signature Theatre give you an inside look behind the scenes at the show they are opening back up with-Johnathan Larson's RENT. The show will run November 2-January 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition, the episode gives audiences a few Halloween surprises! You can watch the episode in full below:

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of RENT at The Signature Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Lyric Mug
Beautiful Lyric Mug
Ain't Too Proud Logo Tote
Ain't Too Proud Logo Tote
Beetlejuice Dead Mom Enamel Pin
Beetlejuice Dead Mom Enamel Pin

More Hot Stories For You