VIDEO: Barbra Streisand And Ariana Grande Team Up For A Concert Duet!
Hold on to your pearls! Tonight Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand hit the stage together for a duet of Barbra's classic hit, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)!
Check out Ari and Babs below in matching black ensembles belting out the disco classic together!
.@ArianaGrande made a surprise appearance at @BarbraStreisand's Chicago concert to perform a duet of "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" ? pic.twitter.com/qMndhn5hEw- Ariana Grande Today (@atnmedias) August 7, 2019
Barbra posted a picture of the duo on Twitter before they hit the stage!
Secret's out. Thank you @ArianaGrande. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ja1HROCxvJ- Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 7, 2019
