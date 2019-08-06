VIDEO: Barbra Streisand And Ariana Grande Team Up For A Concert Duet!

Aug. 6, 2019  

Hold on to your pearls! Tonight Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand hit the stage together for a duet of Barbra's classic hit, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)!

Check out Ari and Babs below in matching black ensembles belting out the disco classic together!

Barbra posted a picture of the duo on Twitter before they hit the stage!



