VIDEO: BLUE Celebrates Mothers' Day, Featuring Lynn Whitfield, Phylicia Rashad, and More!

Blue, the new play directed by Phylicia Rashad, is celebrating Mothers' Day with a new video!

Check out the video below, featuring the cast and crew wishing everyone a happy Mothers' Day!

Blue, a play by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Phylicia Rashad was set to play a 16-week limited engagement at the Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street) in Harlem starting Monday, April 27 with opening night set for May 10.

Blue stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams, Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield, Gabriel Brown as adult Reuben Clark, Chauncey Chestnut as young Reuben Clark, from the hit CBS TV show "God Friended Me", Brandon Micheal Hall as Sam Clark III, Esau Pritchett as Sam Clark Jr., Alicia Stith as La Tonya Dinkins, and Alan H. Green as Blue.





