VIDEO: BETWEEN THE LINES Has Released its First Music Video for 'Something to Hold Onto' Featuring Jason Gotay

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines has released its first music video for "Something to Hold Onto," performed by Jason Gotay.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Paul McGill, Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson with orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen.

The production will star Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney.

Between the Lines will begin performances on April 21, 2020 and officially open on May 7, 2020 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd Street).





