VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Pays Homage to Nicole Kidman AMC Trailer

The Broadway musical Beetlejuice is paying homage to the viral Nicole Kidman AMC Trailer, but this time Delia Schwimmer (played by Leslie Rodriguez-Kritzer) puts her twisted take on a classic with - "Beetlejuice on Broadway. We Make Death Better."

Watch below!

Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).

And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The production stars Alex Brightman, alongside Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, plus Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno.