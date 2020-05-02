VIDEO: BEAUTIFUL UK Tour Company Performs Virtual Rendition of 'Feel The Earth Move'
The 2020 UK touring company of Beautiful has released a virtual performance of Feel The Earth Move.
Watch the video below!
The company is encouraging people to donate to organizations that are offering support to people from all areas of the arts. The following organizations are listed:
Backup - www.backuptech.uk/support/one-off-payment
Acting for Others - www.justgiving.com/ctcafo
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the bestselling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann's hit songs You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.
