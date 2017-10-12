VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL's Andrew Polec Road Trips from Philly to Toronto

BAT OUT OF HELL star Andrew Polec (Strat) took a road trip from Philadelphia to Toronto to start rehearsals for the show's North American Premiere. Hop along for the ride in the video below!

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL, with book, music & Lyrics by Jim Steinman begins performances this weekend, October 14, 2017 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL features Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits: Dead Ring for Love, Two out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), and Bat Out Of Hell.

As with many great works of art, the genesis of the Bat Out Of Hell album occurred across a number of years. One of the songs was written while Steinman was an undergraduate at Amherst College in the late 1960s. In the 1970s, Steinman wrote a theatrical musical that was presented in workshop in Washington D.C. in 1974 and featured many of the songs that would ultimately appear on the Bat Out Of Hell album, which was released in 1977.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever-young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

Directed by award-winning theatre and opera director Jay Scheib, the cast of BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL is led by newcomer Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Benningtonas Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. Also starring are Aran MacRae as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Dom Hartley-Harris as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanoas Ledoux and PatRick Sullivan as Blake. Also in the cast will be Jemma Alexander, Emily Benjamin, Stuart Boother, Georgia Carling, Natalie Chua, Jonathan Cordin, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Jordan Lee Davies, Olly Dobson, Hannah Ducharme, Isaac Edwards, Phoebe Hart, Rosalind James, Michael Naylor, Eve Norris, Tim Oxbrow, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Benjamin Purkiss, Anthony Selwyn, Courtney Stapleton and Ruben van Keer.

