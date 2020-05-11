VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Cast Sings 'The Power of Love' on Josh Gad's REUNITED APART
The cast of the UK stage musical Back to the Future came together virtually as part of Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' series. The cast performed Huey Lewis & The News' The Power of Love!
Check out the video below!
The world premiere of Back to the Future The Musical took place at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020. The cast was led by Roger Bart as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'. Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode. Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando.
