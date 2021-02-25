Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

VIDEO: Awkwafina Talks About Joining the Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Golden Globe winner will play Scuttle in the upcoming live action film adaptation.

Feb. 25, 2021  

Awkwafina talks about shooting her upcoming Marvel film in Australia, her relationship with her grandmother and her new Disney films The Little Mermaid and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Awkwafina is best known for starring in 'The Farewell,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and 'Ocean's 8.' She plays Scuttle in the new live action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid.'

'The Little Mermaid' also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Awkwafina Talks About Joining the Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I'm In Tech Sticker
Dance Break Mug
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee

Related Articles
Daveed Diggs Says LITTLE MERMAID Sebastian is His Hardest Role Ever Photo

Daveed Diggs Says LITTLE MERMAID Sebastian is His Hardest Role Ever

Noma Dumezweni Joins Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Film Photo

Noma Dumezweni Joins Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Film

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks About THE LITTLE MERMAID on KIMMEL Photo

VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks About THE LITTLE MERMAID on KIMMEL

Disney Retains & Furloughs THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Crew Photo

Disney Retains & Furloughs THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Crew


More Hot Stories For You