VIDEO: Awkwafina Talks About Joining the Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID

Awkwafina talks about shooting her upcoming Marvel film in Australia, her relationship with her grandmother and her new Disney films The Little Mermaid and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Awkwafina is best known for starring in 'The Farewell,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and 'Ocean's 8.' She plays Scuttle in the new live action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid.'

'The Little Mermaid' also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

