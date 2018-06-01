VIDEO: Audra McDonald Sings a SOUND OF MUSIC Classic with the New York Philharmonic

Check out brand-new video below of opera and Broadway legend, Audra McDonald. tackling "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from the classic musical The Sound of Music, accompanied by the New York Philharmonic for her Sing Happy concert.

Sing Happy features many songs that are either new to McDonald's repertoire or have never before been recorded by her - such as "I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles,"Vanilla Ice Cream" from She Loves Me, and "Children Will Listen" from Into The Woods- and offers a sneak peek at the repertoire she's performing on her upcoming North American concert tour. The album of the concert was released on all platforms this month.

Acclaimed by The New York Times as a "one-of-a-kind musical super-talent," Audra McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards, making her the most decorated performer in American theater. The singer and actress was named one of TIMEmagazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts - America's highest honor for achievement in the arts - from President Barack Obama. McDonald is currently starring in the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight and has a series of concert dates throughout North America on which she's presenting many of the songs from Sing Happy. In addition to her work on stage and screen, McDonald is noted as a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth.

Audra McDonald made her New York Philharmonic debut in May 2000 as the Beggar Woman in the Philharmonic's production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. She has since appeared with the Orchestra 20 times, including in Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins (2001), Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (2010), and songs by Ellington at Carnegie Hall's 120th AnniversaryGala (2011). For her Philharmonic appearance in Sweeney Todd in March 2014, she both hosted the Live From Lincoln Center telecast of the performance, which won an Emmy Award, and made a surprise return in the role of the Beggar Woman. Inducted into Lincoln Center's inaugural Hall of Fame last year, McDonald has a history with the institution that dates back to her days as a classical voice student at the Juilliard School and her subsequent breakthrough performance in Lincoln Center Theater's Carousel, for which she won her first Tony.

Universal Music Classics (UMC) is home to Decca Gold, the new US classical music label based in NYC. It serves as the permanent American home for all new classical artists, continuing the rich tradition of a historic legacy dating back to 1956 with artists such as Andrés Segovia, Leonard Bernstein, Claudio Arrau, and Dave Brubeck. The revitalized imprint has recently forged new partnerships with the New York Philharmonic, The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project, as well as new artist signings with the acclaimed Emerson String Quartet, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and more to be announced. Under UMC, Decca Gold sits aside European imprints Deutsche Grammophon, Decca, Mercury KX and ECM. The present roster includes Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang, Renée Fleming, André Rieu, Max Richter, Cecilia Bartoli, Daniil Trifonov, Anna Netrebko, Tori Amos, Eric Whitacre and Ólafur Arnalds.

