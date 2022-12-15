VIDEO: Audra McDonald Reveals Why OHIO STATE MURDERS Is Her 'Hardest' Role on THE VIEW

Audra McDonald appeared on The View this morning to discuss her return to Broadway in Ohio State Murders.

During the interview, she discussed Adrienne Kennedy's Broadway debut at 91 and why her Ohio State Murders role is her hardest one yet.

"It's mainly me onstage for 75 minutes so it's a lot of lines. More than that, it's just a very emotional story so it's straining," McDonald revealed.

McDonald also discussed why her stage fright as gotten worse, her husband Will Swenson's Neil Diamond impression, and the new season of The Gilded Age. Watch the new interview below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, and Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

Watch the new interview here: