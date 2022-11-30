VIDEO: Ashley Park Stars in EMILY IN PARIS Season Three Trailer
The new season is set to begin streaming on December 21.
Netflix has released the trailer for season three of Emily In Paris, featuring Tony nominee Ashley Park. The new season is set to begin streaming on December 21.
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.
Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.
Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS.
Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, also alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.
Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022
NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022
abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022
Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022
The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.