VIDEO: Armie Hammer Chats Making His Broadway Debut in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on GMA

Armie Hammer visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his upcoming film Sorry to Bother You and making his Broadway debut in Second Stage's Straight White Men. Check out the clip below!

Hammer is known for his portrayal of the Winklevoss twins in the biographical drama film The Social Network (2010), the title characterin the western action film The Lone Ranger (2013), Illya Kuryakin in the action film The Man from U.N.C.L.E.(2015), Mike in the thriller film Mine (2016), THE VOICE role of Jackson Storm in the animated film Cars 3, and Oliver in the romance drama film Call Me by Your Name (both 2017). For his portrayal of Clyde Tolson in the biographical drama film J. Edgar (2011), he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. For his role in Call Me by Your Name, he received acclaim from critics and nominations for the Critics' Choice Award, Independent Spirit Award, and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN beganpreviews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and will officially open on Monday, July 23, 2018.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlab, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg and casting by Telsey + Company.

