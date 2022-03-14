VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Accepts Critics Choice Award For WEST SIDE STORY

Last night, the Critics Choice Awards were held, celebrating the best in Television and Film. The ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, aired live on The CW and TBS on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of winners here.

Ariana DeBose took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the recent film adaptation of West Side Story. The film also won in the Best Film Editing category.

Check out her acceptance speech below!

In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a SAG Award and Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.