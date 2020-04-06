VIDEO: Anthony Rapp Plays Lysander in Online Performance of Act I Scene I of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Anthony Rapp recently performed in Voices of Calm's online performance of Act I Scene I of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Rapp took on the role of Lysander.

In addition to Rapp, the cast includes Sara Sheckells (Narrator), Adam Barr (Theseus), Christine Rendel (Hippolyta), Denis Daly (Egeus), Andrea Emmes (Hermia), Roberto Scarlato (Demetrius), and Gillian Bellinger (Helena).

Check out the full performance below!

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark is Rent - a role he recreated for the feature film adaptation. He also appeared on Broadway in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and If/Then. Rapp is currently appearing as Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery. Other credits include: Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.





