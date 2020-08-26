Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and His Dog, Mojito, Sing 'How Much Is That Doggy in the Window?' in Honor of International Dog Day

Webber shows off his favorite party trick, singing the song backwards with a bit of Salsa flair!

Aug. 26, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video in honor of International Dog Day.

Webber featured his dog Mojito in the new video, in which he showed off his favorite party trick, singing How Much Is That Doggy in the Window? backwards with a bit of Salsa flair!

Check out the video below!


