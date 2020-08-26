VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and His Dog, Mojito, Sing 'How Much Is That Doggy in the Window?' in Honor of International Dog Day

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Webber shows off his favorite party trick, singing the song backwards with a bit of Salsa flair!

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video in honor of International Dog Day.

Webber featured his dog Mojito in the new video, in which he showed off his favorite party trick, singing How Much Is That Doggy in the Window? backwards with a bit of Salsa flair!

Check out the video below!

