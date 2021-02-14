VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a Valentine's Day Medley of PHANTOM, CINDERELLA, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

In honor of Valentine's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a medley of love songs on his social media accounts.

He kicked off the medley with I Know I Have a Heart, the newly-released song from his upcoming production of Cinderella. The medley also included songs from Aspects of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Listen to the performance below!

