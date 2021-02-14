Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a Valentine's Day Medley of PHANTOM, CINDERELLA, and More!
The medley includes songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, and Cinderella!
In honor of Valentine's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a medley of love songs on his social media accounts.
He kicked off the medley with I Know I Have a Heart, the newly-released song from his upcoming production of Cinderella. The medley also included songs from Aspects of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.
Listen to the performance below!
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.He pioneered television casting for musical theatre with the Emmy Award-winning "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" and will this year search for someone to perform the title role in an arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.