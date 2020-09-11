VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Inside Look at Her Majesty's Theatre, Says Hal Prince Production of PHANTOM 'Will be Playing Again'

Lloyd Webber toured the empty theatre, stating that Phantom of the Opera 'will be playing again if I've got anything to do with it, as soon as possible.'

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the video, Webber shares:

"This is the stage of Her Majesty's Theatre where Phantom should be playing. It will be playing, if I've got anything to do with it, as soon as possible."

He continued to say, "I promise you it'll be the Hal Prince production that comes back in its entirety, hopefully even bigger and better."

Webber toured the empty stage, stating that the set pieces had been removed primarily because it was time to "rethink some of the scenery."

An empty Her Majesty's Theatre, where @PhantomOpera should be and where @PhantomOpera will be, if I've got anything to do with it. - ALW pic.twitter.com/yJ37T6GRzx - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 11, 2020

Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group recently issued a statement regarding updates to the set:

"The set of this, the original production, is now over 34 years old and unsurprisingly many of the scenic elements are coming to the end of their natural life, which was never envisaged to be as long as this when first built. LW Theatres, operator of Her Majesty's Theatre, also need to attend to a number of remedial works on this historic building that for the last four decades has only been able to undertake decorative work."

