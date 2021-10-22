VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Confirms CINDERELLA Broadway Transfer on MSNBC

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on MSNBC's The Morning Joe this morning to discuss The Phantom of the Opera's Broadway return. In the interview, he confirmed that his new adaption of Cinderella will transfer to Broadway next year.

"I'm so looking forward to opening my new show, which is a new Cinderella, that I want to do next year, which was supposed to open last October on Broadway, but it didn't," he shared.

Watch the full interview below!

The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella officially opened on August 18 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, resuming performances after a series of delays due to COVID-19.

The brand new musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.

Cinderella has a brand new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.