VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Talks Becoming Jonathan Larson for TICK, TICK...BOOM!

After a week in theatres, Lin-Manuel Miranda's much-anticipated adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! arrives on Netflix today, November 17. Leading the cast is Andrew Garfield, who plays the autobiographical musical's creator, the late Jonathan Larson.

"Jon Larson is one of those rare human beings who walked among us and really showed us how to live," explained Garfield in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He gave us breadcrumbs and clues about what it is to live a life of meaning, joy, community, and love. And to have an awareness that our actions are very vital and will create ripples throughout eternity, whether we are aware of it or not."

Garfield, who won a Tony Award for his performance in Angels in America in 2018, admitted that he loves being a part of the Broadway community. "Jonathan [Larson] is the custodian of our shared language, and Lin [-Manuel Miranda] is as well. We get to communicate and love each other through this film, which I absolutely love. It's so wonderful to be a part of this community with you."

