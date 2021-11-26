VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Sings Impromptu 'Boho Days' from TICK, TICK... BOOM! on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Andrew Garfield stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to chat about tick, tick... BOOM! and ended up singing a bit of Boho Days from the film!

Garfield then went on to speak about his beautiful take on grief after recently losing his mother.

"I was able to step into this in a way where I could honor this incredible life of Jonathan Larson [...] For me, I got to sing Jonathan Larson's unfinished song while simultaneously singing for my mother and her unfinished song," said Garfield.

Watch the full interview below.

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?