VIDEO: American Repertory Theater Releases Clip of 'Cindy, the Fart Deliverer' Scene From IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD

American Repertory Theater has released a clip of the "Cindy, the Fart Deliverer" scene from the original A.R.T. production of In the Body of the World.

Check it out below!

In the Body of the World premiered at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University on May 10, 2016, and closed May 29, 2016.





