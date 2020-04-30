VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Believes Nick Cordero 'Will Wake Up'

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke to Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, who says she is optimistic about his recovery. Cordero suffered a setback in his battle against the coronavirus when the 41-year-old Tony nominee went into septic shock after developing a lung infection. Cordero is in a medically induced coma and has been on a ventilator for a month.

Kloots spoke about when Cordero was first admitted to the hospital, saying, "I was getting a little worried at this point, yes. It was the next morning, at 4:00 a.m., he called me and he said, "Honey, they want to put me on a ventilator. And-- again, we were just talking over the phone. We FaceTimed quickly. And he's saying, "I love you. Oh my gosh. Okay." And he said, "I'm a little scared."



Kloots is optimistic about Cordero's condition, and she told King, "I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us, and I just believe-- I get chills saying it. I just believe that he will wake up."



Watch the full interview below!

The healing continues for Cordero, the Broadway veteran, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $450,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





Related Articles