VIDEO: Ali Stroker Performs 'I Cain't Say No' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

On the first day of Broadway Week on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ali Stroker stopped by to perform her song 'I Cain't Say No' from "Oklahoma" on Broadway!

Watch the performance below!

Over the years, "Live" has hosted a multitude of performances from hit Broadway shows; and this year, "Live" dedicated a full week to New York City's iconic theater scene, spotlighting a different Tony Award-nominated musical each day.

Tomorrow, Ryan takes the stage with King Kong himself as he goes behind the scenes of the musical "King Kong."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You