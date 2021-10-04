VIDEO: Adrienne Warren, Katori Hall, and More Talk Bringing TINA to Life on Broadway

After more than a year on hiatus during the pandemic, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is set to reopen this Friday.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Karla Murthy recently sat down with the show's writer and members of the cast, including Tony-award winner Adrienne Warren, to talk about the show and Tina Turner's journey to become one of the most celebrated recording artists in history.

Warren talked about what it was like stepping into Tina's shoes, and getting help from the legend herself.

"I think the thing that's so special about Tina is she kind of has this voice that is of the earth, it seems like. She has no top and no bottom to it," Warren said. "That is what I learned was the most important thing about her, she's such a rhythmic singer. And I kind of just try to channel her as much as I can and find the essence of her."

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, the musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Tickets for Broadway's Tina - The Tina Turner Musical range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.