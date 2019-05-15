VIDEO: AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE Cast Shares Their Favorite Musicals Ahead of Musical Season Finale

Justin Paul and Glenn Slater Wrote Four Original Songs for the Finale

Ahead of the musical season finale of "American Housewife," the shows cast shares what their favorite musicals are!

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Watch the featurette below!

The extraordinary musical episode includes four original songs by renowned composer Justin Paul ("The Greatest Showman," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Glenn Slater ("Tangled," "School of Rock-The Musical"), as well as choreography from famed choreographer Ashley Wallen ("The Greatest Showman").

In the finale, frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie decides to go "full Westport" and leaves THE FAMILY to fend for themselves. Katie's plan quickly backfires when the kids seem to be doing just fine, leaving Greg to suffer the brunt of her absence.

The musical season finale of "American Housewife," airs on Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.

"A Mom's Parade" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay), and directed by Paul Murphy.





Related Articles