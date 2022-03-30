VIDEO: A.J. Shively Opens Up About His New Broadway Role in PARADISE SQUARE

Paradise Square is currently in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where it is getting ready to open on Sunday, April 3. A.J. Shively, who plays Irish immigrant Owen Duignan in the new musical, just checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge ahead of the big night.

"It's been a long time coming with this show! I've been involved since 2018," explained A.J. "We made it through a pandemic and it's hard to believe that it's happening now. I'm pinching myself still. It's good to be back!"

What's the show all about? "It's a story about a community made out of many different cultures. It takes a lot of perspective... and everyone has their own, unique voice that is represented through movement and song. A lot of space was made for the creativity of the cast."

Watch below as the A.J. chats more about his character, the show's incredible dance elements, and so much more!