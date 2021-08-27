VIDEO: AIN'T TOO PROUD Cast Gets Broadway-Ready at the Imperial Theatre

It's not just your imagination! Broadway is coming back and so are the Temptations. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony Award-winning musical is getting ready to resume Broadway performances on October 16 at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

a??The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The company (Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, Kenny Seymour, Sergio Trujillo and Des McAnuff) reunited earlier this week at the Imperial and you can check out what they had to say about returning home below!